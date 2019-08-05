LeRoy Flory (1935-2019)

LeRoy J. Flory, age 83 years, of West Unity, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan. He was born November 21, 1935, at Stryker, the son of Melvin and Evelyn (Pursel) Flory. He married Daisy Eash on June 26, 1960, and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2008. A resident of West Unity since 1960, he worked at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for 46 years before retiring in 2001. He enjoyed word search books, bingo, watching TV and mowing the grass. He was a member of West Franklin United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Esther (Tim) Rettig of Archbold and Sharon Flory of West Unity; two grandsons, Timothy and Nathan Rettig; a special friend of the family, Toby Heath of Oakwood; three brothers, Robert (Betty) Flory of Bryan, Howard Flory of Alvordton, and Charles (Juanita) Flory of Montpelier; and one sister Anna (Richard) Hudson of IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, George and Joe.

Services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Christian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery near West Unity.

Friends may call in the funeral home from 4-8 PM on Wednesday. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.