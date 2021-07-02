Letter To The Editor: COVID-19

Dear Editor:

It has been common knowledge for years that all major developing countries have possessed the ability to conduct germ warfare.

The Wuhan crisis is no exception. Was a virus created in the lab and deliberately leaked into the local wet markets for experimentation on the people of Wuhan? This is totally consistent with

China’s poor record on civil rights and it’s complete lack of concern for all of the Chinese people.

The virus created in Wuhan is by no means a poor reflection on all Asians especially Asia-Americans. It is simply a reaffirmation of the Communist Chinese Government’s inhuman disdain for human life. They are the ones to blame.

Now we the American people are required by our government to get the vaccine without being told what are the short/long term side effects.

This is inherently a violation of our civil rights. The one benefactor from the spread of the virus is the environment.

Consider how working from home reduces the amount of carbon emissions caused by the automobile.

Joe Bialek

