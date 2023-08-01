LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Documenting Historic Barns In Ohio

Dear Editor:

I preserve history through my paintings of old barns (vanishing rapidly) and through essays on their stories, which have been published in two books, Historic Barns of Ohio (History Press) and Round Barns of America (Acclaim).

Typically, I tour a county, guided by a local who knows the barn owners and gets permission to visit their barn.

The paintings go into a fundraiser for a local nonprofit, often a historical society. Each year I do about 24 fundraisers, which usually include a demo barn painting, barn storytelling, and book signings.

I’m now scheduling barn tours for 2024. If a local nonprofit is interested in such a fundraiser and can arrange a barn tour, I can be reached via info@robertkroeger.com.

Sincerely, Robert Kroeger

Cincinnati, Ohio