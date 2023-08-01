Richard “Dick” Purk (1940 – 2023)

(Member Of Bryan Masonic Lodge #215)

Richard R. “Dick” Purk, 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 29, 2023, in his residence.

Dick was born May 10, 1940, in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of the late Robert W. and Marvel R. (Mefford) Purk. He was a 1958 graduate of Hilltop High School.

Dick married Connie M. Straw in February 1971, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. He retired from 5 C’s Farms as a truck driver, and previously worked at Wilbur-Ellis, Anderson Vreeland and Bryan Custom Plastics.

Dick was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Williams Center, Ohio, and the Bryan Masonic Lodge #215 where he was a 33rd degree mason.

In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, tinkering in his shop, pitching horseshoes, and attending antique tractor pulls and shows.

Dick is survived by his wife, Connie Purk of Bryan; four children, Ronald (Joyce) Purk of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Charlene Alloway of Sherwood, Ohio, Curtis (Sheila) Doan of Defiance, Ohio, and Clint Doan of Ney, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Angela Purk, Amelia Purk, Nathan Purk, Josh (Sarah) Suffel, Jena Suffel, Amber Carrell, Abbey Alloway, Donnie (Christine) Doan, Dusty Doan, and Monica (Matt) Oskey; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Rita) Purk of Montpelier, Ohio, and Roger Purk of Ottawa, Ohio; and a sister, Roseanne Purk of Van Wert, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Shelley Hartman, and Debbie Zedaker; and two brothers, Danny Purk and Dave Purk.

Visitation for Richard R. “Dick” Purk will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services for Dick will start at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Williams Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 106 Detroit Street, Williams Center, Ohio 43506; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.