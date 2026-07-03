LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Donations Make Repairs Possible At West Unity’s Rings Cemetery

The Bryan Eagles, 3 Arts Club, and Stryker Legion each gave an ample donation to the “Respect the Past” project at the Rings Cemetery in West Unity, Ohio, north on Route 127.

Gravestones that may have been broken are put together as well as possible and have new bases.

There are War of 1812, Revolutionary War, and Civil War veterans buried there, along with the Founding Father’s family of West Unity: the Rings Family.

Marilyn Royal, Chairman, continues work on repairs with great help from contractor Lyndel Noeker and their crew on all bases, foundations, as well as mending broken stones as best as they can.

It’s an 1800s cemetery, where Robert E. Lee camped, surveying for the Michigan/Ohio State Line war.

In the works is a flower garden being put in the northeast corner of the cemetery. It will be called “A Quiet Place.”

Thanks to all of the many, many donations given since 2023. It’s a labor of love for the vets and many families.

Marilyn Royal

Rings Cemetery Chairman