$2,500 Donated To Local Organizations By Montpelier Women Of The Moose

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
DONATIONS … Four Montpelier area organizations recently received a total of $2,500 in donations from Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose. Receiving checks from the chapter were Williams County Humane Society, $500; Montpelier Public Library, $500; PHP (People Helping People) United Services, $500; and 312 Foundation, $1,000. Funds for the donations were raised through proceeds from the chapter’s recent Purse Party project held in April with Mary Mercer, committee chairman. Shown from left to right receiving the donations are Jessica Hartung, PHP Services vice president; Angie Humphrey, Montpelier Public Library director; Rachel Garcia, Humane Society board member; Jeff Maas, 312 Foundation; Mary Mercer, chapter membership chairman and 312 Foundation secretary; and Keith Baker, PHP Services president. Mercer thanks all the Montpelier Moose members who assisted with the Purse Party for their help in making these donations possible.