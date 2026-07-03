Bryan Area Foundation Continuing Education Scholarships Now Open

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIPS … In 1995, 26 years after the Bryan Area Foundation was established, it had 111 funds in total that had distributed more than $1.5 million in grants and scholarships since its founding. Today, the Foundation has 409 funds and, in the past fiscal year, disbursed $1,251,838 in grants and scholarships. Included in this year’s number are the continuing education scholarships that help Williams County residents return to school, with financial assistance from the Foundation. Currently, there are three available: The Robert F. Flightner Memorial Scholarship; The Harlan G. and Ernestine B. Spangler Continuing Education Scholarship; The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. Pictured are Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship Committee Chair Dr. Jason Kunsman, on the left, and Bryan Area Foundation President and CEO Amy Miller, on the right, encouraging those interested to apply by visiting the scholarship tab on the Bryan Area Foundation website. The deadline is Friday, July 17, 2026.