LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Josh Williams Brings Authenticity Northwest Ohio Deserves

To the Editor,

In a time when so many politicians feel distant and scripted, it’s refreshing to see someone like Josh Williams show up as himself.

What I appreciate most about Josh is how personable he is. He’s not trying to be perfect, and that’s exactly what makes him relatable. He speaks honestly, listens closely, and connects with people in a way that feels genuine, not rehearsed.

You don’t have to look far to see his commitment. If there’s an event happening in Fulton County, chances are Josh Williams is there.

Whether it’s a local meeting, a community event, or just an opportunity to talk with voters, he shows up. And when he does, he takes the time to have real conversations, not just quick handshakes, gimmicky videos, and photo ops.

That kind of presence matters. It shows respect for the people he hopes to represent. It shows that he values hearing directly from the community, not just relying on staff or secondhand information.

Josh’s story also adds to that connection. He understands struggle and perseverance in a very real way, and it shapes how he approaches public service. He’s not in this for appearances; he’s in it to serve.

In Congress, we need more leaders who are willing to be accessible, who are comfortable being themselves, and who are committed to showing up for their communities day in and day out.

Josh Williams brings that kind of energy and authenticity, and it’s exactly what Northwest Ohio deserves in Congress.

Sincerely,

Wendy Hardy

Wauseon, Ohio