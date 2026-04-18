German Lutheran Heritage To Host Local Author Paul Plassman April 19

The fall meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 2 p.m. Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building five miles south of Archbold, Ohio, on St. Rt. 66.

Our presenter of the day will be Paul Plassman. Mr. Plassman is a local author and will speak on Northwest Ohio’s castles, churches and courthouses. Guests and visitors are always welcome.

The meeting is free and open to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be served. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.