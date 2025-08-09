LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time To Stop Presidential Pardons

Dear editor:

SENATOR JON HUSTED CONDEMS CINCINNATI BEATINGS

In the August 8, 2025 Village Reporter, a Press Release from Senator Jon Husted, the Senator condemned the Cincinnati Beatings. He was “shocked” by the video. “We need to hold people accountable. This is unacceptable in America that we allow these kinds of things to happen in 2025, and we need to change our attitude.”

“We need to have accountability for the perpetrators. And we need a system that supports the police, that does not go soft on the perpetrators of crime. And this needs to stop in America.”

I am in agreement with Senator Husted concerning support for police. Holding perpetrators accountable. Husted was shocked by the Cincinnati Beatings. Many were “shocked” by the events of Jan 6.

Police beaten by the crowd. The Capitol Building was vandalized and trashed. Threats to “Hang Pence.” chanted by the mob (wonderful people.)

The system responded by the DOJ filing charges, getting many confessions, getting convictions for the perpetrators with jail time for many. Many confessed to their “crimes.”

Four years later. Every perpetrator received a full pardon for taking part in a “Love Fest.” Those who beat the police “nearly to death” and in some cases involving actual death, pardoned.

The woman who was shot to death by the defenders became a cult hero and her family was awarded millions of taxpayer dollars.

Members of the DOJ who did their jobs holding the perpetrators accountable have been fired from their jobs. Criminals became “Political Prisoners,” all released.

Accountability for some perpetrators but not others? Support for Police except those beaten by supporters in a “Love Fest.”

Due Process for some but not others? Gestapo tactics depending on what you look like? Is this the change in attitude the Senator refers to?

The prevailing attitude seems to be Hate. Hate for those who disagree. Hate for those who are different. Hate for those who fail to fall in line.

Hate for those who do the crappy jobs no one else wants. Hate for the eaters of cats and dogs in Ohio (What happened? Have all the cats and dogs been eaten?)

Who do we cheer for? The person who murders a CEO. The Water Buffalo who gored the hunter. Those who violated the seat of government. Who/What do we care about? Others? Ourselves? No one? The country? Values? Food for the Poor,?

No burn it instead of feeding starving children. Not our responsibility. Medicine for that unfortunate to live in poor countries? Not our responsibility. Food for hungry children? Like it was their fault for being born poor. (Attitude far from what you do to the least among you, you do to me)

It’s time to end Presidential Pardons. They have been abused by both Republicans and Democratic presidents. Perhaps Senator Husted could further describe the change in attitude he is suggesting.

Russell Griggs

Swanton, Ohio