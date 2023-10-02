Letters To The Editor

A Father and Physician’s Perspective: Strong School Tobacco and Vaping Policies Benefit Our Small Communities

As both a father and a physician in our community, I would like to thank our local school districts for establishing strong school policies regarding tobacco and vaping. In my opinion it is not just a policy; it’s an investment in our children’s future and the strength of our small community.

I firmly support strong policies against tobacco and Vaping use for the following reasons:

Protecting Our Kids:

As parents, our primary concern is the safety and health of our children. Strong policies help ensure our kids are shielded from the harmful effects of tobacco and vaping products, reducing their risk of addiction and other health issues.

Setting a Positive Example:

Schools are a place for learning and growth. A tobacco and vaping free environment instills the importance of making healthy choices from a young age, setting a positive example for life.

Supporting Academic Success:

Tobacco and Vaping can impair concentration and academic performance. Keeping our schools free from distractions maximizes our student’s potential for success.

Reducing Peer Pressure:

Strong policies help reduce the influence of peers engaging in tobacco and vaping, making it easier to not be peer pressured into these activities.

Future Health:

By curbing tobacco and vaping use among our youth, we are investing in a future generation of healthier adults.

Supporting Local Health Care:

As a physician, I’ve witnessed the toll that tobacco and vaping-related illnesses take on our community’s healthcare resources. Strong school policy can help reduce the burden on our local healthcare system in the coming years.

Prevention of Lifelong Struggle:

Prevention during adolescence helps to break the cycle of nicotine addiction.

Inspiring Others:

By establishing these strong policies our schools are leading the way for other organizations within the community to do the same.

In closing, I want to express my appreciation for our schools’ commitment to these crucial policies. Your dedication makes a significant difference in the lives of our children and the overall health of our community.

Sincerely,

Michael Mattin, MD

Delta, Ohio