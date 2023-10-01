Dolores Currier (1937 – 2023)

(1955 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Dolores M. Currier, age 86, of Lyons, peacefully passed away at Charter Senior Living in Sylvania Friday evening, September 29, 2023 under the care of Ohio Living Hospice.

She was born in Toledo on January 30, 1937 to Stanley Kosciuczyk and Salomea “Sadie” (Rozanski) Kosciuczyk.

Dolores graduated from Delta High School in 1955. On August 27, 1960 she married the late Gary J. Currier at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Swanton and together were blessed with two children, David and Mary Kathryn.

Dolores’ enjoyment came from hard work on the family farm, where she attended to chores and bookkeeping.

She will always be remembered for her love of old country and polka music, making the “best” chex mix and creating beautiful birthday cakes for her family members. Dolores had a caring heart, often displayed in help towards her fellow neighbors and babysitting.

She is survived by her loving children, David (Tracy) Currier of Wauseon; Mary Kathryn (Steve) Currier-Ford of Berkey; grandchildren, Samantha Currier, Adam Conner, Kaitlyn Newkirk, Lindsey Blohm and Kendra Mossing; and great grandchildren, Kentley, David, Damyeon, Mason, Paige, Quinn, Milo and Diana Joan “D.J”.

In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her, husband of 46 years in 2007, Gary; brothers, Aloysius and Sylvester Kosciuczyk and sister, Josephine Pigott.

Visitation and funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be at Winameg Cemetery near Delta. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory.

