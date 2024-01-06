LifeWise Academy Holds First Classes At Montpelier Elementary School

(PRESS RELEASE) Montpelier, OH – LifeWise Academy in Montpelier, OH commenced its first classes on January 8th. LifeWise Academy currently enrolls students in grades 3-5.

Students travel from the Montpelier Elementary School to the Nazarene Church building where they meet to receive Bible-based character education.

“Thanks to our supportive community, we are up and running and serving 40 students,” said Ira Barrett, LifeWise Academy Director at LifeWise Montpelier.

“We are excited to be able to provide character-based Bible education to students at Montpelier Elementary.”

Parents can still sign up to enroll their students at lifewise.org/montpelieroh. LifeWise lessons are part of the school’s related arts time, and LifeWise classes are provided five days a week.

Students learn the Bible chronologically as part of the curriculum. Each lesson relates a Bible passage to a relevant character trait that the students are encouraged to practice in their families and communities.

LifeWise Academy is based in Hilliard, Ohio and is a released time religious instruction program that provides Bible-based character education to public school students.

With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property one hour per week. For additional information about LifeWise Academy, visit lifewise.org.