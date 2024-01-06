St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Advance To Williams County Spelling Bee

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERADVANCING TO COUNTY COMPETITION … St. Mary School recently held a Spelling Bee competition for students in grades 5 and 6. After a fierce battle, Brycen Cape was the champion, correctly spelling the word sheepish. Eli McMaken was the runner-up, correctly spelling slivers. Both of these individuals will advance to the Williams County Spelling Bee on January 23 at 7:00 pm at Stryker Local Schools. Nora Gerchutz will be the alternate. Pictured are from left to right Brycen Cape, Eli McMaken, and Nora Gerschutz.