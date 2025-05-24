LifeWise Academy Montpelier Expanding To Include 6th Grade

PRESS RELEASE – LifeWise Academy in Montpelier, Ohio is expanding its program to offer classes for students in grades 1-6. The program served students in grades 1-5 for the 2024/2025 school year.

Students will travel from Montpelier Exempted Village Schools to St. Paul’s Methodist Church to receive Bible-based character education.

“Thanks to our supportive community, we are expanding LifeWise classes to students in 6th grade,” said Ira Barrett, LifeWise Montpelier Director.

“We are looking forward to having another year with these students to continue instilling biblical values. If we are able to follow up with 7th grade and beyond, then we will really be able to speak into their lives. They need the truth of God’s word to give them a foundation on which to build their adulthood.”

Parents and guardians can enroll their students at lifewise.org/montpelieroh. Barrett added, “I also want to thank everyone who has been a partner with LifeWise Montpelier. We could not keep growing this program without your support.”

LifeWise Academy comes alongside administrators and teachers as a supportive ally in the fight for better character development, mental health and academic achievement.

LifeWise lessons, part of the school’s related arts time, teach the Bible chronologically. Each lesson connects a Bible passage to a relevant character trait that students are encouraged to practice in their families and communities.

LifeWise Academy, based in Hilliard, Ohio, is a released time religious instruction program providing Bible-based character education to public school students.

With parent permission, students are released from school for one hour per week to attend off-campus classes. For more information about LifeWise Academy, visit lifewise.org.