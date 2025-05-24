Michael Thompson (1960 – 2025)

(1978 Graduate Of Morenci (MI) High School)

Michael Joe Thompson, Mike to some, Zeke to most passed away on May 22, 2025, in Hamilton, Indiana. Mike was born on January 20, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio to Vernon and Almeda (Williams) Thompson.

Mike was a proud graduate of the Morenci class of 1978. He married the love of his life, Nancy Pontious, on December 28, 1978. They just celebrated 46 years of marriage.

Mike was a hard worker his whole life. He worked at M&S Manufacturing, starting out in the Morenci plant then transferring to Hudson.

His work journey then saw him at General Broach, followed by Wilbur-Ellis. His most recent job had him driving and delivering parts for Roth Fabricating, which he enjoyed very much.

Mike loved playing softball and coaching his son, Jason, throughout Little League. As his kids got older, he would become their coach on the diamond with men’s softball and a co-ed team. Every weekend would be spent playing ball and being with family and friends.

Mike beamed with pride when Jason presented him with a World Championship softball ring that he had won this past fall.

As the seasons passed, Mike would enjoy hunting with his son and grandkids, fishing, making his family laugh with the poetry he would write and share, and cheering from the sidelines as the grandkids played sports.

Mike loved sitting out front of their house in the evenings and talking to friends as they passed by. The winter months would find Mike flying around the back roads chasing coyotes with a great group of hunters. He spent time cleaning the neighbors’ snow covered sidewalks and mowing their yards in the summer, which he enjoyed.

Mike loved and looked forward to the Saturday cookouts surrounded by his family, playing cornhole, making his famous no-bakes and cooking chicken. Mike was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, which he passed down to his son and a few grandsons.

Mike is survived by his wife Nancy and souped-up weiner dog, Kobie; children, Kristie Thompson (Brian Hobbs), Jason (Angela) Thompson, Amy (Eric) Dunn all of Morenci and Angela (James) Fipps of Auburndale, Florida. Nine grandchildren; Kevin, Ally, Alyssa, Dalton, Parker, Landon, Mikah, Jaelyn and Jayse. Mike was blessed with the arrival of his ninth great-grandchild, Maliyah in January just missing his birthday by seven days. Mike is survived by a brother, David (Brenda) Thompson.

Mike will be missed by many, family members, friends and friends who became family throughout his life. Mike believed in his mother’s motto, “To have a friend, you have to be a friend.”

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Vernon Thompson, Almeda and Russ Overmyer; mother-in-law, Elaine Pontious and father-in-law, George Pontious.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Seneca Community Church on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family for future designation. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.