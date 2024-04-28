Lights, Camera, Action! Hilltop Celebrates 2024 Prom

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERVIEW 33 PHOTOS OF THIS EVENT FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop High School held their 2024 prom on Saturday, April 27th. Students arrived Red Carpet ready at 5:30 p.m. Dinner followed the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. with the dance at 7:30 p.m. and after prom starting around 11:30 p.m.

The events were all held at the high school and the theme was “Hollywood Nights”. The school was deco...