Little Library To Be Located At Front Entrance Of Fayette Village Office

By: Debbie Campbell

The Village of Fayette held their April meeting through Zoom on April 22, 2020. CDBG project update- South Cherry Street improvement project is posted on the Maumee Valley Planning website. To date there is at least one contractor interested in bidding on the job.

According to the website, bids will be received at Maumee Valley Planning Organization located at 152 S. Fulton Street, Suite 270, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 on May 20, 2020 at which time and place bids will be opened publicly and read aloud. Bids received after 12:00 p.m. (local time) on May 20, 2020 will be returned unopened.

Connect Gen Energy awarded $500 to the Fayette Police Department.

Council approved a “Little Library” to be located at the front entrance of the Village Office. The director for the Normal Memorial Library contacted the Village about the possibility of putting in a little library somewhere in town that is open during the day in order to provide kids with a way to get AR books. This will help the kids continue to make progress on their reading the stay-at-home order.

Police: The National Drug Take Back Day Spring 2020 was canceled due to the stay-at-home order. However, if you are in need to disposing of any unused or unneeded medication. The drug box in the front entrance to the Village Office will be open every day from 8am – 7pm.

