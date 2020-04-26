Teachers Giving Back To PDY Students And Families

GIVING BACK … Scott Tenney, a PDY teacher, stands outside the Open Door and the Delta Outreach Food Pantry. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Teachers Giving Back, at Pike-Delta-York Schools, is a fund where teachers contribute to support Delta Outreach. Since the Stay-at-Home order closed the school, teachers have been raising funds to help with food-insecurity in the community.

To date, the teachers have raised more than $1,950 and multiple trips have been made to Delta Outreach, operated by Bill and Gayle Schmidt, to deliver non-perishable food. Items include 70 plus cans of tuna, chicken, cereal, soups and other requested items.

“My fellow teachers and I are proud to support our students and families in Delta,” said Scott Tenney. “We all miss the daily interactions with the students, and we hope during this unprecedented time this fund can bring some much-needed relief to the Delta families.”

Delta Outreach is local food pantry in Delta, Ohio. It serves local resident who are struggling to provide food for their families. The food pantry operates inside The Open Door, located at 104 Monroe St., Delta. Delta Outreach phone number is 419-822-4407.

–INFORMATION PROVIDED