Local Boy Scouts To Help Local Food Pantries

Bryan, OH — March 1, 2023. Boy Scouts in Williams County Ohio will be collecting canned and dry food products to be donated to local food pantries during the annual “Scouting for Food” event.

Food pantries have been hard hit during the recent downturn in the economy.

Map the Meal Gap statistics show that 14.8 percent of Northwest Ohioans are food-insecure or are without reliable access to enough nutritious food to lead healthy lives; many client households reported employing a number of coping mechanisms to avoid hunger. One in six children deal with hunger on daily basis. Local food pantries can help.

Volunteers and donations help ease the hunger faced by many in our community. Food donations will be shared with local food pantries for distribution to those in need. This is not possible without your generosity.

Canned and non-perishable food items should be placed in a recycled grocery bag and set on your front porch by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. Local Scouts will collect the donations the same morning.