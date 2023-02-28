“Preparing For A Courthouse Or Library Visit” To Be Presented At March Meeting Of Fulton County Genealogical Society

DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. when Rhonda Casler will be sharing information about the planning and steps involved before your research visit.

Rhonda was born and raised near Defiance, Ohio. Her father and maternal grandfather instilled a love of history and an interest in genealogy as a teen.

Her first major research trip was to the National Archives and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. in 1985.

Rhonda went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with a minor in anthropology/archaeology from The Ohio State University.

After serving as a Reference Librarian in the Local History Department (Ohioana) of the Defiance Public Library, she became the Records Manager and Archivist for the County of Defiance.

Rhonda is also a Trustee with the Defiance County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society and has been a professional genealogist for nearly 20 years.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta.

Parking and entry are on the back side of the church. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!