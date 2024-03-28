Local County Unemployment Numbers Show Increase

By: Jacob Kessler

Local unemployment numbers for Fulton and Williams County have worsened these past few months.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, numbers that sat at just 3.5% for Fulton County and 3.1% for Williams County in December 2023, jumped to 5.0% in Fulton County and 3.9% for Williams County in January 2024.

February’s numbers continued this trend, with Fulton County remaining at 5.0%, while Williams County increased to 4.1%.

This unemployment uptick has increased state-wide, with Lucas...