Janet Powers (1945 – 2024)

Janet Eileen Powers, 78, of Pioneer and formerly of Merry Lake in Camden, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier, Ohio.

She was born on October 17, 1945 in Farwell, Michigan to Joseph H. and Grethel L. (McPhall) Eisenhauer. Jan graduated from Farwell Area Schools in 1963.

On September 1, 1978 she married Russell Heller and he preceded her in death on November 28, 1989. On May 23, 1992 Jan married Rex Powers and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2000.

She was a member of the Pioneer American Legion Auxiliary Unit #307 and was a member and past president of Woman’s Congress at the Hillsdale County Fair since 1997. Jan enjoyed doing crafts and quilting, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Jeffrey) Ayotte of Nicholasville, Kentucky and Pamela (Duane) Waters of Osseo, Michigan; six grandchildren, Corey (Jessica) Hickman, Samantha (Brandon) Thomas, Heather (Richard) Marske, Austin (Elizabeth) Ayotte, Aaron (Taylor) Ayotte and Gabrielle Ayotte; ten great grandchildren, Hunter, Carter, Kristen, Kailysa, Keegan, Kenzie, Blake, Caydee, Cora and Kennedy; and brother, Gordon (Jenny) Eisenhauer of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Russell Heller; second husband, Rex Powers; sister, Joan McLachlan; and three brothers, Albert, Richard, and James Eisenhauer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 from 4-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Joy Hester to officiate. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Michigan.

Due to an allergy in the family, it is strongly suggested that in place of flowers, memorials may be made in Jan’s memory to the “No NC Child Goes Without Fund” through the North Central school lunch program, Pioneer American Legion Auxiliary Post #307 or Elara Caring Hospice.

