Local Couple Wed In Alaska

Olivia Villanueva and Jadon Meeker were united in marriage on July 31, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska where Jadon is stationed with the US Army. Olivia is the daughter of Ruben and Andrea Villanueva from Archbold, Ohio. Jadon is the son of Terra Meeker (Richard Berry) from Wauseon, Ohio and Chris Meeker from Fayette, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19, it was a small personal ceremony with just a few of their friends in Alaska attending. We are hoping they will be able to travel home summer of 2021 to celebrate this joyous union with family and friends.