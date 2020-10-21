St. Mary School (Edgerton) Holds Animal Blessing

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Father Dan Borgelt of Saint Mary Catholic Church held an animal blessing in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi. Saint Francis was known for his love of people, animals, and all of God’s creation. The students of St Mary School and many guests brought all types of animals for this special blessing on a beautiful fall day.