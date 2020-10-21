Pettisville FFA Alumni & Friends Hold Annual Pumpkin Fest

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)
The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends held a COVID version of their annual Pumpkin Fest Friday evening. They conducted a drive thru pancake and sausage supper along with serving Harvest Soup and Pumpkin Ice Cream.
This week they are conducting an auction of donated items and some of the decorated pumpkins. The following is a list of Decorated Pumpkin winners:
2nd Grade-Mrs. Holsopple
1st-Addison Wells
2nd-Alec Genter
2nd Grade-Mrs. Borton
1st-Kirsten Rychener
2nd-Ames Genter
4th Grade-Mrs. Miller
1st-Molly Harris
2nd-Canyon Brown
4th Grade-Mr. Hoops
1st-Hayden Thronton
2nd-Ali Genter
6th Grade-Mrs. Mansfield
1st-Ashalyn Rice
2nd-Alissa VanDenBerghe
6th Grade-Mrs. Bentley
1st-Carson Nofziger
2nd-Emma Stuckey
Art 1
1st-Ashlynn Lugbill
2nd-Jada Brinkman
3rd-Sam Haley
Art 2
1st-Elisabeth Rochefort
2nd-Madison Eyer
Art 3
1st-Mya Meck
2nd-Sydnie Adkins
Art 4
1st-Elise Hartzler
No 2nd or 3rd place for Art 4
