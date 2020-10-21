Pettisville FFA Alumni & Friends Hold Annual Pumpkin Fest

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends held a COVID version of their annual Pumpkin Fest Friday evening. They conducted a drive thru pancake and sausage supper along with serving Harvest Soup and Pumpkin Ice Cream.

This week they are conducting an auction of donated items and some of the decorated pumpkins. The following is a list of Decorated Pumpkin winners:

2nd Grade-Mrs. Holsopple

1st-Addison Wells

2nd-Alec Genter

2nd Grade-Mrs. Borton

1st-Kirsten Rychener

2nd-Ames Genter

4th Grade-Mrs. Miller

1st-Molly Harris

2nd-Canyon Brown

4th Grade-Mr. Hoops

1st-Hayden Thronton

2nd-Ali Genter

6th Grade-Mrs. Mansfield

1st-Ashalyn Rice

2nd-Alissa VanDenBerghe

6th Grade-Mrs. Bentley

1st-Carson Nofziger

2nd-Emma Stuckey

Art 1

1st-Ashlynn Lugbill

2nd-Jada Brinkman

3rd-Sam Haley

Art 2

1st-Elisabeth Rochefort

2nd-Madison Eyer

Art 3

1st-Mya Meck

2nd-Sydnie Adkins

Art 4

1st-Elise Hartzler

No 2nd or 3rd place for Art 4

