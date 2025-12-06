Local Pantries & Community Programs Support Fulton County Residents During Winter Months

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PANTRY … The Open Door of Delta remains ready to support the local community and those in need of food.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

As the holiday season approaches, many Fulton County families feel the added strain of higher costs and increased household needs.

To help ensure that no one goes without essential food support, a network of organizations across the county continues to step forward with programs designed to meet community needs during the winter months.

In Archbold, the Archbold FISH Pantry remains a primary source of food assistance, offering groceries and limited emergency help when families face unexpected hardship.

The community meal at Saint John’s Christian Church also provides a consistent place for residents to gather for a warm meal and a sense of connection during a time that can feel challenging for many.

Delta residents receive substantial support through The Open Door, one of the most accessible food resources in the nearby area. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the pantry allows individuals to seek assistance when other locations may be closed.

Director Kristene Clark shared that donations of cereal, breakfast foods, canned goods, baking supplies, fruit, and toiletries are always needed.

Meat supplies tend to run low, although community food drives and contributions have helped keep the freezers shelves stocked.

Even so, these supplies move quickly, emphasizing the need for continued support and donations. For families needing additional help, Fulton County Job and Family Services support residents in applying for SNAP benefits and other forms of food assistance.

Swanton’s residents are served by several programs as well. The Trinity Assistance Fund offers food vouchers and a community meal, and the Swanton Christian Food Pantry provides food distributions to families in Fulton and Lucas counties.

St Vincent de Paul volunteers throughout the region to also assist households by offering food bags and emergency support to residents.

In addition, many local churches throughout the county operate their own small food programs, helping fill gaps and ensuring families have reliable places to turn when unexpected needs arise.

Wauseon also offers several options for the local community. The Wauseon FISH Pantry continues to provide food and emergency support to families within the community.

Oasis Christian Fellowship is among the churches that offer pantry support, and additional help is available through the county WIC clinic for pregnant women and young children.

Fayette residents continue to rely on the Helping Hands Food Pantry, which provides regular grocery distributions for local households.

Fayette Schools also offer food support programs to assist students and their families throughout the year, especially during the holiday months when needs often rise.

In the northern part of the county, CAST Caring and Sharing Together serves the Evergreen School District with a monthly shopping style pantry that allows families to choose the items they need most.

Donations are accepted at the Evergreen Community Library and the Metamora State Bank, helping the pantry meet increasing demand. Across Fulton County, the message remains clear.

Whether through established food pantries, school-based programs, volunteer organizations, or the many local churches that offer quiet but consistent support, the county is committed to ensuring that residents have access to food during the holidays and beyond.

CAST Coordinator Becky Fleming shared that the goal of the pantry is to serve families within the Evergreen School District, though no one is turned away if they come from outside the area.

She noted that CAST saw a noticeable increase in visitors during November, reflecting a growing need as winter approaches.

Because the pantry operates as a shopping style experience, families are able to select the items that best fit their household needs rather than receiving a prepacked box.

Fleming explained that monetary donations stretch the farthest, allowing CAST to purchase specific items in bulk, and that an account has been established at Metamora State Bank for those wishing to contribute.

While the pantry is always looking for supplies of food, items such as toiletries and soaps are much harder to obtain, making community donations essential in keeping those shelves stocked.

For those facing hardship, there are multiple places to turn. And for those able to give, every donation helps strengthen a network that continues to support neighbors all year long.

If you run a food pantry in the county and would like to get the word out, please contact us for information on how to do that.