Lyons Kicks Off Christmas Season With Community Tree Lighting

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Lyons gathered on Sunday, November 30th, for its annual tree lighting ceremony at Dunbar-Ingall Park along West Morenci Street, also known as OH 120.

Residents arrived at 6:30 p.m. for hot chocolate and cookies as they waited in anticipation for the moment the lights would come on.

When the switch was finally flipped, the entire display lit up at once, revealing a vibrant holiday scene filled with dozens of decorated Christmas trees and festive outdoor décor stretching across the park.

The tradition allows residents, families, and local businesses to sponsor and decorate a tree at no cost. What began six years ago with just twenty-two trees has now grown to more than fifty, each decorated with its own style and story.

Village Administrator Tanya Lumbrezer shared that the project began with maintenance employee Mel O’Hara and has expanded each year thanks to community involvement and donated decorations, including prismatic displays, building mounted snowflakes, and this year’s nativity scene provided by a resident.

Participation continues to increase as residents begin planning earlier each season. “Everybody loves it. Kids love it,” Lumbrezer said. “People say for a small town, when they come through and everything is all lit up, it is very cool.”

This year, organizers expanded the display beyond the park by adding decorated trees in several spots throughout the village, helping the holiday spirit stretch farther into the community.

With artificial trees lasting only a few seasons outdoors, the village continues to welcome donations to keep the tradition growing.

Once again, the lighting ceremony showcased the community spirit that has turned this tradition into one of Lyons’ most treasured holiday highlights.