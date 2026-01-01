Local Resident Inspired To Paint Outside Murals At Sanctuary Of Williams County

PHOTOS BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER PAINTED JOURNEY … Bryan resident Eric Ryan has painted three outdoor murals outside of the Sanctuary of Williams County building. Despair, Love, and Hope, depict his own life obstacles.

By: John Fryman THE VILLAGE REPORTER john@thevillagereporter.com Overcoming numerous life obstacles, Eric Ryan wanted to do something special for the Sanctuary of Williams County in Bryan with ...