Local Residents Organize Pro-Democracy Protests In Wauseon & Bryan On August 2

PRESS RELEASE – Two pro-democracy protests are set to take place in Fulton and Williams counties on Saturday, August 2, as part of a nationwide movement to uphold the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.

Stand Up for Democracy / No Kings Protest in Wauseon

The first event, titled “Stand Up for Democracy / No Kings,” will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. in front of the vacant Rite-Aid at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., at the intersection of Airport Highway and N. Shoop Avenue in Wauseon.

Organized as part of the Democracy Summer series, this peaceful protest aims to draw attention to the importance of the rule of law and the dangers of unchecked executive power.

“No one is above the law in America. We don’t do kings here,” said Sarah Maxwell, a volunteer organizer for the No Kings group.

“This protest is about standing up for our Constitution and refusing to submit to unlawful directives. Protest works because it challenges the legitimacy of those who would undermine our democracy.”

For more information about the Wauseon event, contact Sarah Maxwell at [contact info available upon request].

Rage Against the Regime Protest in Bryan

Later in the day, a second protest, “Rage Against the Regime,” will take place at the Williams County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square in Bryan, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This demonstration is organized by DEEDS (Development, Education, Engagement, Diversity, and Support in our Community) and is focused on opposing executive overreach and advocating for justice and liberty for all.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to uphold constitutional values and demand accountability from those in power,” said Sonya Mavis, Chair of DEEDS. “We encourage all who support democracy and justice to join us.”

For more information about the Bryan protest, contact Sonya Mavis at sonyamavis@gmail.com.

Both events are open to the public and organizers stress that they are intended as peaceful demonstrations in support of democratic principles.