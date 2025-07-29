Eric Baer (1974 – 2025)

Eric L. Baer, age 50, of Groveport, Ohio and formerly of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, July 28, 2025, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born in Wauseon on August 24, 1974, to Robert Baer and the late Deborah (Chase) Baer. Eric graduated from Delta High School in 1992, where he was class treasurer and his athletic skills were displayed in baseball, football, track and wrestling.

Soon after graduating he entered the U.S Army; where he served from July 28, 1992, to March 11, 2004, before being honorably discharged.

During his military time Eric served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and The Afghanistan War. His eleven years of service helped develop his electronic communications and networking skills, which Eric would later apply during his civilian life.

He expanded his education through courses at ITT Technical Institute in Fort Wayne, IN and later worked as a computer Analyst.

Eric was a member of the Optimist Club of Northgate El Paso, Texas, as well as other programs through The University of Texas at El Paso.

Eric enjoyed video games and especially online gaming. He was proud to show his support of The Ohio State Buckeyes and cheer on his OSU football team, along with the Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by his father, Robert Baer; sister, Angela (Marvin) Green; nieces, Sara (Jordan) Ellis and Tara Duncan; nephew, Robert Duncan; great nephew and niece, Andre and Emma; along with loving aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah M. Baer on November 24, 2018; maternal grandparents, Arthur Sr. and Rose (Lambert) Chase; uncles, Harvey Chase, Stephen Chase; Arthur “Weed” Chase Jr. and aunts, Julie Chase and Susan Chase.

Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.