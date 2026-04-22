Local Schools Announce 3rd Quarter Honor Roll Lists

Third Quarter Honor Roll: Area Students Earn Academic Recognition

Hundreds of students across Williams and Fulton Counties earned a place on their school’s honor roll for the third quarter of the 2025-2026 school year. The Village Reporter is proud to publish honor roll lists from Archbold, Bryan, Delta, Edgerton, Edon, Evergreen, Fayette, Hilltop, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville, St. Patrick Catholic School, St. Mary Catholic School, Stryker, Swanton, and Wauseon.

These lists recognize students from elementary through high school — including Four County Career Center students — who achieved the academic standards set by their respective schools. Designations vary by district and include Alpha Roll, All A’s Honor Roll, A/B Honor Roll, First Honors, Second Honors, High Honors, and Merit Honors.

Congratulations to every student named in this week’s edition. Your hard work and dedication make our communities proud. The complete lists can be found in this week’s print edition of The Village Reporter.