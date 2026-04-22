James VanDeVoorde (1935 – 2026)

(Member Of Edon Church Of Christ)

James R. VanDeVoorde, age 91, of Edon passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Parkview Care Center in Edgerton. James worked at Spangler Candy Company making candy canes, Power & Sons, Edon Machine, then retired from Metaldyne after 37 years of service.

James was an active member of the Edon Church of Christ. For 20 years he coached Little League and Pony League baseball. He was a member of Edon American Legion Post 662. His favorite hobby was playing golf at Hidden Valley Golf Course.

James R. VanDeVoorde was born on January 16, 1935, in Detroit, MI, the son of the late Rene and Beatrice (Rolph) VanDeVoorde. The family moved to a farm north of Cooney in 1945.

He graduated from Edon High School in 1954. After graduation Jim served in the US Army veteran and served in Fort Knox, KY and Germany. Jim married Carolyn Long on October 16, 1955, and were happily married for 70 years.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Edon; sons, Alan (Pam) VanDeVoorde, of South Bend, IN, Lyle (Mary) VanDeVoorde, of Montpelier and Neal (Tracy) VanDeVoorde, of Edon; 8 grandchildren, Zachary VanDeVoorde, Blake (Kayla) VanDeVoorde, Riley (Alli) VanDeVoorde, Bree VanDeVoorde, Lynsi (Andrew) Yagelski, Jessica (Drew) Gaff, Tori Hibbard and Christine (Scott) Hurst; 11 great grandchildren, Audrey, Berkley, Atticus, Gene, Landon, Connor, Payton, Porter, Knox, Colette and Lakyn; sister, Carol VanDeVoorde and brother, Ray VanDeVoorde. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane VanDeVoorde and sisters, Diane Carr and Mary Lou (Bill) Boner.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH and from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 24, 2026 at 11 a.m. at the Edon Church of Christ, 101 Franklin Street, Edon, OH lead by officiant Riley VanDeVoorde. Burial will follow at Edon Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the Edon American Legion Post 662.

Memorial contributions are requested to the activity fund at Parkview Care Center or the Edon Church of Christ.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.