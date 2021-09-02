Local Student-Athlete Dawson Moore Earns Top Individual Fundraiser For 40th Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics Ohio

Bryan, OH – Dawson Moore, a track and field athlete for Special Olympics Ohio, was recently recognized by the Special Olympics Ohio state office as the highest individual fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) campaign.

Special Olympics Ohio raised more than $25,000 through the LETR campaign, which incorporated local events throughout Ohio to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this grassroots movement.

The annual statewide Torch Run typically precedes the state Summer Games and serves as the symbolic Flame of Hope as law enforcement officers carry and present the torch to start the Games.

This summer with local events taking place throughout the state due to COVID-19, Dawson stepped up for his local Special Olympics Ohio program in a big way with 36 individual donors giving $1,848 to his personal fundraising page for the Williams County Torch Run.

Dawson also committed to run one mile for each person who donated to his personal fundraising page and the Special Olympics Ohio community rallied behind him.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run was launched in 1981 to increase awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics and has become the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics, globally, raising $904 million since its founding.

For more details about the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ohio, visit the LETR website (www.sooh.org/letr), and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/OHLETR).

About Special Olympics Ohio

Special Olympics Ohio provides the transformative power of sports to instill confidence, improve health, and inspire a sense of competition for 20,000 youth and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities in all 88 counties throughout Ohio.

By providing year-round sports training and competition, we offer everyone the opportunity to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a community where they belong. In addition to sports training and competition, Special Olympics Ohio provides free health screenings, leadership training, in-school programming, and more.