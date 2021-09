PAIR OF ACES … On Tuesday August 17, 2021, Larry Gorsuch (above) of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 16th hole at Riverside Greens GC His club of choice was a 9 iron.

Then, on August 27, 2021, Breanna Wolfrum of Stryker, Ohio duplicated the feat as she aced the par 3, 135 yard 14th hole. Her club of choice was a 7 iron and was her first ever ace. Congratulations to both!