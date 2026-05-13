Close Menu
Wednesday, May 13
Login
News

Local Students Earn Spring 2026 Degrees From Northwest State Community College

By Updated:No Comments12 Mins Read
The Village Reporter — current week's edition preview
This week’s edition of The Village Reporter — see what’s inside.

More than 202 students from area towns across Williams, Fulton, Henry and Defiance counties completed degree and certificate programs at Northwest State Community College for the Spring 2026 semester. Northwest State is based in Archbold and serves a six-county region of Northwest Ohio. The complete local graduate list, organized alphabetically by hometown, appears below.

Archbold (Fulton County · 8)

  • Jaret BeckAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Krystina BryantAssociate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
  • Dylan BuckOne Year Certificate in Computer Technician
  • Ava FisherAssociate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
  • Olivia LiechtyAssociate of Technical Studies in Education
  • Titus RufenachtAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
  • Darin SeilerAssociate of Technical Studies in Business Management
  • Lily WiemkenAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness

Bryan (Williams County · 25)

  • Anahi Alcantar MendozaAssociate of Applied Science in Human Services
  • Emma BarracoOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Austin BattersonAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Juleah BoothmanAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Amanda BrockOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Shawna CoonLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Jessie CurrierAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Chad DanglerOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Taysen DeckroshAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Jeremy DurdelAssociate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology
  • Shelby HahnAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Ryan HannonLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
  • Lindsey HoffmanOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Cole HuardAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Joshua KwiatkowskiAssociate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology
  • Lola LavinderAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Alexandria Moore-GeorgeAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting
  • Jared MyersLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Welding
  • Olivia SaulAssociate of Technical Studies in Business Management
  • Heather ShadboltLess Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
  • Jacob StubblefieldOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Heather TeegardenAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Brooke TrowbridgeLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Cole UranAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
  • Casaundra YoderOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing

Defiance (Defiance County · 43)

  • Kamdyn AuchAssociate of Applied Science in Human Services
  • Loretta BaltripAssociate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
  • Joshua BolmanAssociate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
  • Stetson BortellLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
  • Kameron BurkhartAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Makenna BurkhartAssociate of Applied Science in Human Services
  • Arianna CamposOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Brady ClarkAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Brady ClarkOne Year Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
  • Jason DeWyseAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
  • Adrienne FreyAssociate of Individualized Studies in Human Services
  • Taylor FreytagAssociate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology
  • Ashley GeorgeOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Zachary GerkenAssociate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration
  • Kalyn GoshiaAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Carter GuilliamAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Cody HammersmithAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Baeden HancockAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Katrina HorvathAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Sofia ImbrockAssociate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
  • Marcus Jones JrAssociate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
  • Logan MaasselAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Austin MillerAssociate of Science
  • Malorie NofzingerOne Year Certificate in Real Estate
  • Alexis ParteeLess Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
  • Michelle PeioAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting
  • Nathon PessefallLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
  • Rylee PetersOne Year Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
  • Alexa RittnerAssociate of Arts
  • Madalyn RoseOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Isabel SalinasAssociate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Development
  • Cari SchappertAssociate of Arts
  • Cari SchappertAssociate of Science
  • Hailey SchultzOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • McKenna ShockAssociate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting
  • Alyssa SmithOne Year Certificate in Office Assistant
  • Chase SmithAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Evan SteeceAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Jeff TarverLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
  • Jeff TarverOne Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance
  • Jeff TarverAssociate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
  • Bryce TresslerAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Amber YeagerOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing

Delta (Fulton County · 6)

  • Rebecca DickOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Juan GutierrezLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Erika MendozaAssociate of Applied Science in Human Services
  • Jason MyersAssociate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration
  • Sarah RichardsonAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Lexus StippLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician

Deshler (Henry County · 3)

  • Lance DrewesAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Kaden HannaAssociate of Technical Studies in Industrial Mechanics & Business Management
  • Brenner MyersOne Year Certificate in Industrial Electrical

Edgerton (Williams County · 3)

  • Whitney CampbellLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Cody FocklerAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Joshua McCartyOne Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance

Edon (Williams County · 5)

  • Addyson FritchAssociate of Science
  • Maddison GearigOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Brandon ThielAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Noah YoderOne Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance
  • Noah YoderAssociate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology

Evansport (Defiance County · 1)

  • Amy PlummerOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing

Fayette (Fulton County · 2)

  • Norma AmbrizAssociate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting
  • Taylor JohnsonAssociate of Applied Science in Agronomy

Hamler (Henry County · 1)

  • Izack BadenhopAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting

Hicksville (Defiance County · 3)

  • Noelle NuttleAssociate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
  • Mark PiermanOne Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance
  • Sierra WatsonAssociate of Science

Holgate (Henry County · 3)

  • Rose GreenlawLess Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
  • Julissa SolanoAssociate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
  • Pamela StepheyOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing

Liberty Center (Henry County · 1)

  • Alexis ChamberlainAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing

Liberty Ctr (Henry County · 7)

  • Madeline EmbreeAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting
  • Madeline EmbreeAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
  • Ryan FoustAssociate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
  • Ryan FoustAssociate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration
  • Connor GlissonOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Hannah MarlowAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Alyssia SmithLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician

Malinta (Henry County · 1)

  • Tayah ShoemakerAssociate of Applied Business in Visual Communication Graphic Design

Mark Center (Defiance County · 2)

  • Ethan WingerAssociate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
  • Ethan WingerAssociate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration

Mc Clure (Henry County · 2)

  • Andrew HatfieldOne Year Certificate in Industrial Electrical
  • Kishwa JenkinsLess Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist

Metamora (Fulton County · 1)

  • Jordan WittAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing

Montpelier (Williams County · 9)

  • Jacee AltafferLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Teaira AthyLess Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
  • Tiffanie CoveyAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Amadeus EldringhoffAssociate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
  • Garrett GirrellAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Sabineh Krukowski-OrtizOne Year Certificate in Entrepreneurship
  • Dena MoorOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • MaKaela TreaceLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Ethan WalzAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology

Napoleon (Henry County · 25)

  • Caleb BeckAssociate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
  • Vanessa BorstelmanAssociate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Development
  • Cierra CruzAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Cassandra DickmannOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Madalynn DriskillOne Year Certificate in Computer Technician
  • Madalynn DriskillAssociate of Applied Business in Visual Communication Graphic Design
  • Stacey FalerOne Year Certificate in Marketing
  • Shannon FinnOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Devin GoodAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Sarah HensonAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • German HernandezLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
  • Jacob HeroldAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Cain HoytOne Year Certificate in Industrial Electrical
  • Cain HoytOne Year Certificate in Programmable Controller
  • Devon HullAssociate of Applied Science in Electro-Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Brooklyn KuszmaulAssociate of Science
  • Abigail SmithAssociate of Science
  • Jacob SpiessAssociate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
  • Kylie VajenLess Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
  • Kylie VajenAssociate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
  • Mark VajenAssociate of Technical Studies in Iron Working
  • Mark VajenAssociate of Technical Studies in Supervision Ironworking
  • Miya WeberAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Sarah WoenkerAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
  • Madelyn WolfAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management

New Bavaria (Henry County · 1)

  • Gavin WestrickLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance

Ney (Defiance County · 4)

  • Riley FroelichAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Aydyn KingOne Year Certificate in Computer Technician
  • Andrew TimbrookAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
  • Jonathan YagelLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance

Pioneer (Williams County · 2)

  • Raina CoxAssociate of Applied Science in Paraprofessional Education
  • Wyatt GruberLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance

Sherwood (Defiance County · 7)

  • Miguel GarciaAssociate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
  • Miguel GarciaAssociate of Applied Science in Agronomy
  • Brooke PollardAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Brooke PollardAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Brooke PollardOne Year Certificate in Entrepreneurship
  • Nevada VogelsongAssociate of Arts
  • Nevada VogelsongAssociate of Science

Stryker (Williams County · 5)

  • Tanner BrockOne Year Certificate in Computer Aided Design
  • Natalie ClausonAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Sydney HoffmanOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
  • Laura LeuppLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Abbie MeyerAssociate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting

Swanton (Fulton County · 1)

  • Haley StephensOne Year Certificate in Practical Nursing

Wauseon (Fulton County · 24)

  • Grace CalvinAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting
  • Alex Campos-JimenezLess Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
  • Lacey FelixLess Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
  • Brandi GalbraithAssociate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
  • Vivian GebersAssociate of Applied Science in Human Services
  • Gavin GerigAssociate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
  • Kyra GoodsiteLess Than One Year Certificate in Computer Aided Manufacturing
  • Kyra GoodsiteAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Daniel LillyAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • John MartinezAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting
  • Matthew NicholsOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Justin PerryLess Than One Year Certificate in Computer Aided Manufacturing
  • Justin PerryLess Than One Year Certificate in Manufact Foundations
  • Alexandria SchultzOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Kimberly SeemanOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Kylie SilerAssociate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
  • Brynn SpenglerLess Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
  • Spencer Taynor-GoodsiteAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Landen ThourotOne Year Certificate in Entrepreneurship
  • Allison VerMeulenAssociate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Development
  • Mina WescheAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting
  • Mina WescheAssociate of Applied Business in Business Management
  • Kelly WyseAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing
  • Kendall WyseAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting

West Unity (Williams County · 7)

  • Dylan AndersonAssociate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
  • Tanya ChappuiesOne Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
  • Hayden JoHantgenAssociate of Science
  • Paxton MohlerOne Year Certificate in Real Estate
  • Jensyn RobinsonLess Than One Year Certificate in Law Enforcement Academy
  • Nathan WielandAssociate of Applied Business in Accounting
  • Tori ZyjewskiAssociate of Applied Science in Nursing

Related Posts

Leave A Reply