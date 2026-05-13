Local Students Earn Spring 2026 Degrees From Northwest State Community College

More than 202 students from area towns across Williams, Fulton, Henry and Defiance counties completed degree and certificate programs at Northwest State Community College for the Spring 2026 semester. Northwest State is based in Archbold and serves a six-county region of Northwest Ohio. The complete local graduate list, organized alphabetically by hometown, appears below.
Archbold (Fulton County · 8)
- Jaret Beck — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Krystina Bryant — Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
- Dylan Buck — One Year Certificate in Computer Technician
- Ava Fisher — Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
- Olivia Liechty — Associate of Technical Studies in Education
- Titus Rufenacht — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
- Darin Seiler — Associate of Technical Studies in Business Management
- Lily Wiemken — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
Bryan (Williams County · 25)
- Anahi Alcantar Mendoza — Associate of Applied Science in Human Services
- Emma Barraco — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Austin Batterson — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Juleah Boothman — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Amanda Brock — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Shawna Coon — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Jessie Currier — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Chad Dangler — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Taysen Deckrosh — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Jeremy Durdel — Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology
- Shelby Hahn — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Ryan Hannon — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
- Lindsey Hoffman — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Cole Huard — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Joshua Kwiatkowski — Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology
- Lola Lavinder — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Alexandria Moore-George — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Jared Myers — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Welding
- Olivia Saul — Associate of Technical Studies in Business Management
- Heather Shadbolt — Less Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
- Jacob Stubblefield — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Heather Teegarden — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Brooke Trowbridge — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Cole Uran — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
- Casaundra Yoder — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
Defiance (Defiance County · 43)
- Kamdyn Auch — Associate of Applied Science in Human Services
- Loretta Baltrip — Associate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
- Joshua Bolman — Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
- Stetson Bortell — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
- Kameron Burkhart — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Makenna Burkhart — Associate of Applied Science in Human Services
- Arianna Campos — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Brady Clark — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Brady Clark — One Year Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Jason DeWyse — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
- Adrienne Frey — Associate of Individualized Studies in Human Services
- Taylor Freytag — Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology
- Ashley George — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Zachary Gerken — Associate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration
- Kalyn Goshia — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Carter Guilliam — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Cody Hammersmith — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Baeden Hancock — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Katrina Horvath — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Sofia Imbrock — Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
- Marcus Jones Jr — Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
- Logan Maassel — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Austin Miller — Associate of Science
- Malorie Nofzinger — One Year Certificate in Real Estate
- Alexis Partee — Less Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
- Michelle Peio — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Nathon Pessefall — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
- Rylee Peters — One Year Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Alexa Rittner — Associate of Arts
- Madalyn Rose — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Isabel Salinas — Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Development
- Cari Schappert — Associate of Arts
- Cari Schappert — Associate of Science
- Hailey Schultz — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- McKenna Shock — Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting
- Alyssa Smith — One Year Certificate in Office Assistant
- Chase Smith — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Evan Steece — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Jeff Tarver — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
- Jeff Tarver — One Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance
- Jeff Tarver — Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
- Bryce Tressler — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Amber Yeager — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
Delta (Fulton County · 6)
- Rebecca Dick — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Juan Gutierrez — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Erika Mendoza — Associate of Applied Science in Human Services
- Jason Myers — Associate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration
- Sarah Richardson — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Lexus Stipp — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
Deshler (Henry County · 3)
- Lance Drewes — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Kaden Hanna — Associate of Technical Studies in Industrial Mechanics & Business Management
- Brenner Myers — One Year Certificate in Industrial Electrical
Edgerton (Williams County · 3)
- Whitney Campbell — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Cody Fockler — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Joshua McCarty — One Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance
Edon (Williams County · 5)
- Addyson Fritch — Associate of Science
- Maddison Gearig — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Brandon Thiel — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Noah Yoder — One Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance
- Noah Yoder — Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
Evansport (Defiance County · 1)
- Amy Plummer — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
Fayette (Fulton County · 2)
- Norma Ambriz — Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting
- Taylor Johnson — Associate of Applied Science in Agronomy
Hamler (Henry County · 1)
- Izack Badenhop — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
Hicksville (Defiance County · 3)
- Noelle Nuttle — Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
- Mark Pierman — One Year Certificate in Industrial Maintenance
- Sierra Watson — Associate of Science
Holgate (Henry County · 3)
- Rose Greenlaw — Less Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
- Julissa Solano — Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
- Pamela Stephey — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
Liberty Center (Henry County · 1)
- Alexis Chamberlain — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Liberty Ctr (Henry County · 7)
- Madeline Embree — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Madeline Embree — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
- Ryan Foust — Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
- Ryan Foust — Associate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration
- Connor Glisson — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Hannah Marlow — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Alyssia Smith — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
Malinta (Henry County · 1)
- Tayah Shoemaker — Associate of Applied Business in Visual Communication Graphic Design
Mark Center (Defiance County · 2)
- Ethan Winger — Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
- Ethan Winger — Associate of Applied Science in CyberSecurity and Network Administration
Mc Clure (Henry County · 2)
- Andrew Hatfield — One Year Certificate in Industrial Electrical
- Kishwa Jenkins — Less Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
Metamora (Fulton County · 1)
- Jordan Witt — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Montpelier (Williams County · 9)
- Jacee Altaffer — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Teaira Athy — Less Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
- Tiffanie Covey — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Amadeus Eldringhoff — Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
- Garrett Girrell — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Sabineh Krukowski-Ortiz — One Year Certificate in Entrepreneurship
- Dena Moor — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- MaKaela Treace — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Ethan Walz — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Napoleon (Henry County · 25)
- Caleb Beck — Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology
- Vanessa Borstelman — Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Development
- Cierra Cruz — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Cassandra Dickmann — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Madalynn Driskill — One Year Certificate in Computer Technician
- Madalynn Driskill — Associate of Applied Business in Visual Communication Graphic Design
- Stacey Faler — One Year Certificate in Marketing
- Shannon Finn — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Devin Good — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Sarah Henson — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- German Hernandez — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
- Jacob Herold — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Cain Hoyt — One Year Certificate in Industrial Electrical
- Cain Hoyt — One Year Certificate in Programmable Controller
- Devon Hull — Associate of Applied Science in Electro-Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Brooklyn Kuszmaul — Associate of Science
- Abigail Smith — Associate of Science
- Jacob Spiess — Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
- Kylie Vajen — Less Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
- Kylie Vajen — Associate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
- Mark Vajen — Associate of Technical Studies in Iron Working
- Mark Vajen — Associate of Technical Studies in Supervision Ironworking
- Miya Weber — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Sarah Woenker — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
- Madelyn Wolf — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
New Bavaria (Henry County · 1)
- Gavin Westrick — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
Ney (Defiance County · 4)
- Riley Froelich — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Aydyn King — One Year Certificate in Computer Technician
- Andrew Timbrook — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
- Jonathan Yagel — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
Pioneer (Williams County · 2)
- Raina Cox — Associate of Applied Science in Paraprofessional Education
- Wyatt Gruber — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
Sherwood (Defiance County · 7)
- Miguel Garcia — Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness
- Miguel Garcia — Associate of Applied Science in Agronomy
- Brooke Pollard — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Brooke Pollard — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Brooke Pollard — One Year Certificate in Entrepreneurship
- Nevada Vogelsong — Associate of Arts
- Nevada Vogelsong — Associate of Science
Stryker (Williams County · 5)
- Tanner Brock — One Year Certificate in Computer Aided Design
- Natalie Clauson — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Sydney Hoffman — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
- Laura Leupp — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Abbie Meyer — Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting
Swanton (Fulton County · 1)
- Haley Stephens — One Year Certificate in Practical Nursing
Wauseon (Fulton County · 24)
- Grace Calvin — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Alex Campos-Jimenez — Less Than One Year Certificate in Industrial Automation Maintenance
- Lacey Felix — Less Than One Year Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
- Brandi Galbraith — Associate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
- Vivian Gebers — Associate of Applied Science in Human Services
- Gavin Gerig — Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology
- Kyra Goodsite — Less Than One Year Certificate in Computer Aided Manufacturing
- Kyra Goodsite — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Daniel Lilly — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- John Martinez — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Matthew Nichols — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Justin Perry — Less Than One Year Certificate in Computer Aided Manufacturing
- Justin Perry — Less Than One Year Certificate in Manufact Foundations
- Alexandria Schultz — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Kimberly Seeman — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Kylie Siler — Associate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services
- Brynn Spengler — Less Than One Year Certificate in Phlebotomy Technician
- Spencer Taynor-Goodsite — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Landen Thourot — One Year Certificate in Entrepreneurship
- Allison VerMeulen — Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Development
- Mina Wesche — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Mina Wesche — Associate of Applied Business in Business Management
- Kelly Wyse — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
- Kendall Wyse — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
West Unity (Williams County · 7)
- Dylan Anderson — Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Tanya Chappuies — One Year Certificate in Accounting Assistant
- Hayden JoHantgen — Associate of Science
- Paxton Mohler — One Year Certificate in Real Estate
- Jensyn Robinson — Less Than One Year Certificate in Law Enforcement Academy
- Nathan Wieland — Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Tori Zyjewski — Associate of Applied Science in Nursing