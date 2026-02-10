Local Swim & Bowling Athletes Set To Make Tournament Waves

The Village Reporter is thrilled to spotlight the talented swim, diving, and bowling teams across our region as they prepare for upcoming tournament competition. From Bryan to Wauseon, Delta to Evergreen, and Swanton to Archbold, our local athletes are training hard and ready to make waves in their respective sports.

Our swimming and diving programs showcase impressive rosters of dedicated young athletes working under the guidance of experienced coaching staffs. Whether competing in individual events or relay races, these swimmers and divers represent the pride of Northwest Ohio. Meanwhile, our bowling teams—featuring both boys and girls squads across multiple schools—are sharpening their skills and aiming for strikes and spares when it counts most.

We want to extend our heartfelt good luck to all of our local swim, dive, and bowling athletes as they head into tournament season. Your hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship make our community proud. We’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.

A special “thank you” to our community sponsors for making these special print and online keepsake pages possible (readers please support local sponsors).