Kenneth Wetmore (1956 – 2026)

Kenneth J. Wetmore, 69, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital. Kenneth was born March 10, 1956, in Bryan, Ohio, son of Jerry and Thelma (Timmerman) Wetmore.

He was a 1974 graduate of Four County Joint Vocational School. Kenneth was a career truck driver, working for several area companies. After that, Kenneth worked for DFA Dairy, moving vehicles around the farm. Kenny had a love for four-wheeling, owning a four-wheel-drive van.

Surviving are his mother, Thelma Wetmore of Montpelier, Ohio; brother, Bruce Wetmore of Moscow, Ohio; and sister, Tima Miller of Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wetmore.

Per Kenneth’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Williams County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.