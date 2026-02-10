Dennis “Denny” Wisniewski (1943 – 2026)

(Taught 26 Years At Bryan High School)

Dennis “Denny” Paul Wisniewski, age 82, of Stryker, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Denny was a graduate of Whitmer High School, earned his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University, and went on to earn his master’s degree in education from the University of St. Francis.

Denny taught at Stryker Public Schools for one year, Defiance Public Schools for three years, and at Bryan High School for 26 years. Along with teaching, Denny was a wrestling coach and a videographer.

Denny had a passion for scuba diving and did dives all over the world. He was on the Williams County Sheriff’s Department Underwater Search and Rescue team for 52 years. Denny was a member of the Williams County Retired Teachers Association.

He attended the Living Word Church, where he also portrayed many roles with their Drama Team; Christ Community Church, where he served as deacon for many years; and New Hope Community Church.

Denny was born on Feb. 9, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Floyd and Irene (Chilinski) Wisniewski. He married Sharon A. Sullivan on June 26, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, and she survives.

Along with Sharon, he is survived by his two sons, Jason Wisniewski of Stryker, Ohio, and Justin (Emily) Wisniewski of Noblesville, Indiana; and six grandchildren, Victoria, Jacqueline, Sterling, Carys, Fiona and Judah. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Dennis Paul Wisniewski will be held on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at New Hope Community Church. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastors Sam Wenger and Don Barnett officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials in the name of Dennis may be made to Christ Community Church or New Hope Community Church.

Condolences may be sent, and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.