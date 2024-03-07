Logan Geesey (1996 – 2024)

Logan M. Geesey, 27, of Bryan passed away at his home on March 5, 2024. He was born on April 22, 1996 in Bryan to John A. Geesey and Lisa A. Penrod.

Logan graduated from Montpelier High School. He most recently worked at Therma Tru, and previously at Martin Sprocket.

Logan “Geese” was loved by so many. He was an amazing dad, son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend.

He loved his family and friends more than anything in this world, he would always say that his mom was one of his best friends.

He was an athlete and had a passion for sports. Logan was a hard worker and was good at everything he tried. He loved music, hanging out with his brothers, gaming, canoeing and nature.

He had the biggest heart and loved to help people any way he could. Logan was known for having the best sense of humor.

He would want people to celebrate him and come together as a family because family was everything to him. Most of all Logan loved being a dad to his daughter, Blakely was his entire world.

He felt being her dad was the best thing he ever did. Everywhere Logan went he could make friends. He was truly the easiest person to be friends with. The love he gave to people is unmatched, and his loss will leave a hole in the world.

He is survived by his father John (Sharee) Geesey of Montpelier; mother Lisa (Larry Miller) Penrod of Montpelier; daughter Blakely Paige Geesey of Antwerp; paternal grandmother Marie Geesey of Archbold; siblings Garrett (Jerrica) Geesey, Ian Geesey, Ashley (Derrek Head) Penrod and Hayley Karr; aunts and uncles, Jon (Dana) Reutz, Denny Penrod, Deanna (Denny) Gearig, David Penrod, Jen (Ken) Graf, Teresa (Jeff) Rettig, Tom Geesey, Julie (Marty) Gallaway, Tina (Rick) Thompson, James (Terri) Geesey, Mary (Jeff) Scholma, Janet (Don) Buehrer and Ralph (Kelsey) Geesey; and numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Logan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Denver & Loretta Penrod, paternal grandfather Thomas Geesey, and aunts Karen (Penrod) Cox and Kristy Stuckey.

A time to receive friends will be on Tuesday, March 12th from 12-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 12pm at the House of Prayer with Pastor Beniah Harris to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Logan’s daughter c/o Lisa Penrod. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.