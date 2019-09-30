Lois Maugel (1934-2019)

Lois M. Maugel, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 5:50 A.M. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Edgerton, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Maugel was a 1952 graduate of Hicksville High School and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1954 with a degree in dental hygiene.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton and Bryan Moose Lodge #1064 and was a longtime member of the Farmer American Legion Auxiliary. She was a Life Master in bridge, playing in bridge tournaments throughout the country for many years, was an avid Bingo player, enjoyed fishing, and was an election board worker for many years.

Lois M. Maugel was born on November 30, 1934, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Blaine P. and Grace (Kempf) Wheeler. She married Marvin D. Maugel on June 16, 1956, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Jennifer) Maugel, of Leo, Indiana, and David (Dawn) Maugel, of Wakarusa, Indiana; two daughters, Christina Buehrer, of Defiance, Ohio, and Diane Maugel, of Edgerton; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Buehrer; and one brother, Kenneth Wheeler.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Recitation of the rosary will follow at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School, Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice Care, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

