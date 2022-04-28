Low Income Household Water Assistance Program Available

Facebook

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater/sewage assistance.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills for those who have been disconnected (or have a disconnect notice), or either need to establish new service, or pay to transfer service. The program is available until September 30th, 2022.

To apply for the program clients are required to contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission 24 hour appointment hotline @ 419-219-4641 to schedule an appointment.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

•Copies of their most recent water/wastewater/sewage bills;

•A list of all household member and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

•Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

•Proof of disability (if applicable)

Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375.

Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.