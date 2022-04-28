NSCC Foundation Awards Over $1 Million In Foundation Scholarships

Facebook

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently proudly awarded $1,043,450 in scholarships to 313 students from the region.

The total dollars awarded shatters last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation.

On Thursday, April 21st, the College welcomed students and donors from the surrounding area to the Archbold campus Atrium for the record-setting event.

“We were excited to host the Scholarship Awards event in person again this year – to show our appreciation for our donors and our congratulations to our scholarship recipients,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of Development & the NSCC Foundation.

“We are so proud of our learners’ accomplishments, and we are grateful for the generosity of our donors – they truly put our students first,” Wilcox noted.

The event kicked off with opening remarks by NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez and NSCC Foundation Board member Doug Bernath, each providing congratulatory remarks to both students and gratitude to the donors who make the Foundation scholarships possible.

Sally Taylor (VP of Physician Services) and Dr. Carolyn Sharrock-Dorsten represented Parkview Physicians Group for the Donor perspective.

DONOR AND STUDENT PERSPECTIVES

Ron Coles, NSCC Alumni Association President, provided the donor perspective, noting “A Northwest State education counts and will forever be life-changing.”

Adrianna Faust (Office Administration major) provided the student perspective, sharing her perseverance and overcoming almost overwhelming obstacles. “I may not have the traditional path to college, but I’m right where I need to be.”

“I’ve maintained a solid 4.0 (GPA) throughout my first four semesters in college. Most importantly, I’m happy and I’m breaking the cycle,” Faust commented. Faust is a recipient of the Carol L. Engel Scholarship.

ABOUT THE NSCC FOUNDATION

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC.

For over 40 years, the Foundation has remained true to its mission to enhance, expand and sustain Northwest State so that NSCC can continue to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for transformational learning.

The NSCC Foundation works diligently to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students.

“The NSCC Foundation continues to work hard each year to increase funding to support our students through both scholarships and efforts to provide state of the art training equipment,” noted Wilcox.

She added, “The NSCC Foundation is not only giving more scholarship dollars than ever before, they are also helping the College to develop and expand programs that will help both students and our business partners for generations to come.”

Additional information about the NSCC Foundation is available at NorthwestState.edu/foundation.