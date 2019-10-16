Lyons Man Sentenced For Drug Possession & Misuse Of Credit Cards

A Lyons man was sentenced on October 15, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Zachary Tipton, 39, of 106 Cleveland Street, previously pleaded guilty to Misuse of Credit Cards and Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He did with purpose to defraud, obtain property or services by the use of a credit card, in one or more transactions, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the card had expired or been revoked, or was obtained, is retained, or is being used in violation of law. He also possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Tipton to 180 days in CCNO for Misuse of Credit Cards, and 11 months in prison for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 11 months.

