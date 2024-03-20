Lyons-Royalton Fire Department Holds Annual Reverse Raffle

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCROWD … Hundreds of people came to this year’s Lyons-Royalton Fire Department’s Reverse Raffle. The station filled up quickly after doors opened at 5:30 p.m.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Lyons-Royalton Fire Department held their 30th Annual Reverse Raffle on Saturday, March 16th. Doors opened for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people attended the event, with cars filling up the parking lot and lining the street. Th...