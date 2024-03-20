Neva Patton (1946 – 2024)

(Worked At Former Bryan Custom Plastics)

Neva J. Patton, age 77, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio where she had been a resident.

Neva worked as a machine operator at the former Bryan Custom Plastics for over 35 years before she retired. She enjoyed walking and taking care of her cats.

Neva was born on July 12, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, the daughter of Harvey E. and Mynetta I. (Coats) Olds. She married Billy R. Patton on March 29, 1985 in Bryan and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2017.

Neva is survived by her children, Eirene (Mark) Purk, of Montpelier, James (Jeanette) Stark, of Fort Wayne, Cheryl (Roger) Renard, of West Unity and Billy C. Patton, of Edgerton; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a brother, Charles “Sonny” Olds and special care giver, Donna Lloyd.

In addition to her husband, Neva was preceded in death by her parents, twin sisters, Martha Emrich and Mary Schildtknecht and a sister-in-law, Janet Olds.

A gathering to celebrate Neva’s life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private interment will be at Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Defiance at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.