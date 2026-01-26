Major Swanton Intersection Faces Challenges

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Village Administrator Shannon Shulters issued a statement Thursday providing updates on issues and projects around the intersection of Airport Highway and South Main Street.

According to Shulters, the traffic signal at the intersection has been malfunctioning. She said US Utilities has been assessing the signal and has already completed several repairs, including testing and replacement of the battery backup/kick-on system and installation of a new relay and additional internal component.

“At this time, US Utilities has been able to get the light into flashing mode, once again. The intersection will continue to operate as a four-way stop,” Shulters said.

She said the Ohio Department of Transportation informed the village they are not allowed to use temporary stop signs, stop-ahead signs, cones, or any other signage at the location because it is a state route.

“We are hopeful US Utilities can restore the light once they can coordinate with another company for additional diagnostics,” she said.

Additionally, Shulters provided an update on the lane and signal change on Airport Highway at the intersection.

She said the project is on pause after the only bid received was more than 20 percent higher than the engineering estimate, legally preventing the project from being awarded at this time.