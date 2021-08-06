Man Pulled From House Fire In Hicksville; Two Police Officers Treated For Smoke Inhalation

At approximately 10:59pm on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 the Defiance County 911 Center received a phone call of a structure fire with flames showing at 317 S. Main Street, in the Village of Hicksville. It was unknown at the time of the call if the owner of the home was still inside.

Two officers from the Hicksville Police Department arrived on scene and made entry into the home and found the homeowner, Jeffrey Pepple, age 63, on the floor of the residence. Officers pulled Pepple from the residence and he was transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville by Hicksville EMS.

Pepple was later transported by air ambulance to an Indianapolis area hospital for burns and his condition is unknown at this time. The two officers were treated at Community Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation and released.

The Fire Department reported heavy smoke, fire, and water damage. Hicksville Fire Department, Hicksville EMS and Sherwood Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.