Margeret Rupp (1925-2021)

Margeret A. (Heer) Rupp, age 96, of Archbold, died on August 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM due to a stroke and COVID. She remained loving and Feisty until her last breath. She was born to Nelson and Minnie Heer on June 13, 1925 and lived in Burlington for her school years.

She attended Archbold School and went one semester to Bowling Green State University. After this she went to work at the Farmers & Merchants Bank. In 1946 she married Paul E. (Bud) Rupp and had four children.

She always lived in Archbold but enjoyed going to Devil’s Lake on weekends and spending time at her cottage with her husband, children and many friends. Margeret spent her free time embroidering, doing counted cross stitch, reading, and making Christmas decorations. She worked at the family business, Rupp’s Carpeting almost 20 years.

She is survived by two sons, Edward (Andrea) Rupp of Blair, Nebraska and Joseph (Jean) Rupp of Archbold; one daughter Mary Rupp of Archbold; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Rupp; a son Mike; a brother Clifford Heer and a sister Ruth Heer.

It was Margeret’s request there be no visitation or service. Her ashes will be buried by her husband with only her family present. Memorials may be given to the Archbold Evangelical Church, Archbold American Legion or Archbold Fire & Rescue.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

