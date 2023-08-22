Marc Conrad (1957 – 2023)

(Lyons Resident; Graduate Of Evergreen)

Marc Alan Conrad, age 66, of Lyons, Ohio, a loving father, grandfather, and hard-working truck driver, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, August 21, 2023, with his family by his bedside at the Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Marc was born May 31, 1957, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Duane and Charlene (Santee) Conrad.

Marc lived a simple and contented life, finding joy in the little things and cherishing the relationships he held dear.

Marc’s journey began when he graduated from Evergreen High School in 1975.

Shortly after completing his education, he worked in the custom ag service business for several firms in the area; the last twenty years he spent driving for Buckenmeyer Farms.

Marc was loyal to his employer and treated his colleagues like family. He embraced the routine of his life and seldom deviated from it.

Outside of work, Marc had a few hobbies that brought him great pleasure. He was a NASCAR fan, he enjoyed his Buckeyes college football team, and enjoyed an occasional fishing trip when he had the time.

Marc frequented the White City Diner in Lyons where he was greeted with warmth by the staff, and patrons who had become like family to him.

He cherished these moments and relished hearty plates of food while engaging in friendly conversation.

Marc’s genuine love for his family was evident throughout his life. He valued their presence immensely and found solace in their company. His passing leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

Marc is survived by his father Duane; son Brook (Jill) Conrad; daughter McKenzie (Andrew) Fridrich; grandchildren Luke, Izaak and Allison Conrad, Conrad and Sadie Fridrich; brothers Paul (Joselyn) Conrad, Brian (Sharon) Conrad, Terry (Shelly) Conrad, and Scott (Jennifer) Conrad; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marc was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Conrad, and son Brandon Scott Conrad.

Visitation will begin Thursday, August 24th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Weigel Funeral home in Metamora. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 25th at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marc Alan Conrad, please visit our flower store.